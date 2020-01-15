Thundercat Taps Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington for New Song ‘Black Qualls’

Thundercat links funk’s past and future with Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington on his new song, “Black Qualls.” The track will appear on Thundercat’s new album, It Is What It Is, out April 3rd on Brainfeeder.

The whole track is anchored by a thick bass groove that allows the rest of the song to peel off into curious and unexpected places filled with crisp guitars, sweet harmonies and swirling synths. In a statement, Thundercat described the song as a meditation on what it means to be a young black American, saying: “What it feels like to be in this position right now… the weird ins and outs, we’re talking about those feelings.”

Notably, there will be a different version of “Black Qualls” on It Is What It Is that will feature additional contributions from Childish Gambino.

It Is What It Is follows Thundercat’s 2017 album, Drunk; he executive produced the record with Flying Lotus. Along with Arrington and Lacy, It Is What It Is features contributions from Ty Dolla $ign, Kamasi Washington, Lil B, BadBadNotGood, Louis Cole, Zack Fox and Flying Lotus.

Thundercat already has a slew tour dates scheduled for this year. The run kicks off February 28th in Vancouver and wraps April 2nd in Atlanta.

It Is What It Is Tracklist

1. “Lost In Space/Great Scott/22-26”

2. “Innerstellar Love”

3. “I Love Louis Cole” (feat. Louis Cole)

4. “Black Qualls” (feat. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, & Childish Gambino)

5. “Miguel’s Happy Dance”

6. “How Sway “

7. “Funny Thing”

8. “Overseas” (feat. Zack Fox)

9. “Dragonball Durag”

10. “How I Feel”

11. “King of the Hill “

12. “Unrequited Love”

13. “Fair Chance” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B)

14. “Existential Dread”

15. “It Is What It Is”