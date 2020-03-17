Thundercat Drops New Song About Mac Miller

Thundercat has released a new song titled “Fair Chance” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B. The track is off his upcoming LP It Is What It Is, out April 3rd on Brainfeeder.

With a chorus that laments “I keep holdin’ you down/Even though, you’re not around” and a verse that admits “things will never be the same,”the subdued track is about late rapper Mac Miller, whom Thundercat released several LPs with and was scheduled to open for on tour before Miller died in September 2018.

“When he passed it shook the ground for the artist community,” Thundercat said in a statement. “Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did.”

“Fair Chance” follows the single “Black Qualls, featuring Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington and Childish Gambino, as well as the disco-tinged “Dragonball Durag,” accompanied by a video with Haim and Kali Uchis. It Is What It Is was produced by Flying Lotus and features contributions from Childish Gambino, Kamasi Washington and more.

Thundercat recently postponed his North American tour in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which was scheduled to run until April 2nd in Atlanta. Tour dates will soon be rescheduled.