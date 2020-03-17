 Thundercat Drops New Song 'Fair Chance' About Mac Miller: Listen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Here's How You Should Support Independent Musicians Right Now Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Thundercat Drops New Song About Mac Miller

“Fair Chance” features Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Thundercat

Thundercat dropped a new song about Mac Miller titled "Fair Chance," featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B.

The1point8

Thundercat has released a new song titled “Fair Chance” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B. The track is off his upcoming LP It Is What It Is, out April 3rd on Brainfeeder.

With a chorus that laments “I keep holdin’ you down/Even though, you’re not around” and a verse that admits “things will never be the same,”the subdued track is about late rapper Mac Miller, whom Thundercat released several LPs with and was scheduled to open for on tour before Miller died in September 2018.

“When he passed it shook the ground for the artist community,” Thundercat said in a statement. “Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did.”

“Fair Chance” follows the single “Black Qualls, featuring Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington and Childish Gambino, as well as the disco-tinged “Dragonball Durag,” accompanied by a video with Haim and Kali Uchis. It Is What It Is was produced by Flying Lotus and features contributions from Childish Gambino, Kamasi Washington and more.

Thundercat recently postponed his North American tour in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which was scheduled to run until April 2nd in Atlanta. Tour dates will soon be rescheduled.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.