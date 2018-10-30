Hear Thundercat’s New Song ‘King of the Hill’ Featuring Flying Lotus, BadBadNotGood

Thundercat teamed up with Flying Lotus and BadBadNotGood for new song “King of the Hill,” which will appear on the forthcoming Brainfeeder X box set due out on November 16th.

The Flying Lotus-produced song opens with a meditative, woozy instrumental before Thundercat’s layered falsettos come to the fore. “The king in his castle/ The king of the hill,” Bruner croons on the smooth, funky and jazz-tipped track. “Wasting his time/ Chasing cheap thrills/ He knows it’s gonna cost him/ God knows how much.”

The 36-track Brainfeeder X compilation celebrates the Flying Lotus-founded label’s 10th anniversary. The two-volume set offers a label retrospective in the first volume, which features previously released highlights from the label. The second volume includes 22 new and unreleased songs from the label’s artist roster. The compilation will be available as a 4-LP vinyl box set as well as in 2-CD and digital formats.