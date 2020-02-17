Hear Thundercat’s New Disco-Tinged Track, ‘Dragonball Durag’

Thundercat professes his love for Dragon Ball Z and durags in the hilarious “Dragonball Durag.” The song comes off Thundercat’s upcoming album It Is What It Is, out April 3rd via Brainfeeder.

“I feel kind of fly standing next to you,” he sings, over a walloping bass line. “Baby girl, how do I look in my durag?” The disco track flourishes as a saxophone comes bursting in, while Thundercat continues his search for love: “Do you like me in my new whip? Watch me go zoom, zoom.”

“I have a Dragon Ball tattoo,” the bassist said in a statement. “It runs everything. There is a saying that Dragon Ball is life.” He also commented on his durag: “There are two types of people in the world, the guy with the durag and the guy who doesn’t know what a durag is. The durag is a superpower, to turn your swag on…it does something, it changes you. If you have one in the wardrobe, think about wearing it tonight, and it may pop off because you never know what’s going to happen.”

The musician spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the track. “Some people like to change the name because if they write something, where the track started as compared to where it finished, it doesn’t hold the same story based on how it travels,” he says of the title. But I like the idea of your first instinct being the right one.”

“Dragonball Durag” follows last month’s “Black Qualls,” which featured Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington. Thundercat will embark on a spring tour in support of It Is What It Is beginning on February 28th. He’ll play two consecutive nights at New York’s Webster Hall in March before the tour wraps up in Atlanta on April 2nd.