Throwing Muses Bring a Snowstorm to Summer With ‘Frosting’

Boston trio Throwing Muses have shared another new song, “Frosting,” from their upcoming album, Sun Racket, out September 4th via Fire Records.

“Frosting,” as its title suggests, is a chilly blast of all-enveloping alt-rock, although the decisive swing of David Narcizo’s drums and Bernard Georges’ bass makes for a unique underpinning to Kristin Hersh’s buzzsaw guitar and hazy vocals. “In heaven maybe they don’t call you crazy,” Hersh wails near the song’s end, “In heaven take me over.”

“Frosting” arrives with a very complementary (albeit not exactly seasonal) music video — directed by C.K. Sumner — that pairs the song with black-and-white footage of snow falling upon small towns, sprawling landscapes and, for good measure, a graveyard.

“Frosting” marks the fourth offering from Sun Racket, following “Dark Blue,” “Bo Diddley Bridge” and “Milk at McDonald’s.” Sun Racket is Throwing Muses’ 10th album and first since 2013’s Purgatory/Paradise. It was originally scheduled to arrive in May but was pushed back because of COVID-19.

“All it asked of us was to commingle two completely disparate sonic vocabularies: one heavy noise, the other delicate music box,” Hersh said of the album back in February. “Turns out we didn’t have to do much. Sun Racket knew what it was doing and pushed us aside, which is always best. After 30 years of playing together, we trust each other implicitly but we trust the music more.”