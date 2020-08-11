 Boston Trio Throwing Muses Share New Song 'Frosting' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next 'The Breakdown' With Katori Hall Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Throwing Muses Bring a Snowstorm to Summer With ‘Frosting’

Track will appear on Boston alt-rock trio’s upcoming album, Sun Racket

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Boston trio Throwing Muses have shared another new song, “Frosting,” from their upcoming album, Sun Racket, out September 4th via Fire Records.

“Frosting,” as its title suggests, is a chilly blast of all-enveloping alt-rock, although the decisive swing of David Narcizo’s drums and Bernard Georges’ bass makes for a unique underpinning to Kristin Hersh’s buzzsaw guitar and hazy vocals. “In heaven maybe they don’t call you crazy,” Hersh wails near the song’s end, “In heaven take me over.”

“Frosting” arrives with a very complementary (albeit not exactly seasonal) music video — directed by C.K. Sumner — that pairs the song with black-and-white footage of snow falling upon small towns, sprawling landscapes and, for good measure, a graveyard.

“Frosting” marks the fourth offering from Sun Racket, following “Dark Blue,” “Bo Diddley Bridge” and “Milk at McDonald’s.” Sun Racket is Throwing Muses’ 10th album and first since 2013’s Purgatory/Paradise. It was originally scheduled to arrive in May but was pushed back because of COVID-19.

“All it asked of us was to commingle two completely disparate sonic vocabularies: one heavy noise, the other delicate music box,” Hersh said of the album back in February. “Turns out we didn’t have to do much. Sun Racket knew what it was doing and pushed us aside, which is always best. After 30 years of playing together, we trust each other implicitly but we trust the music more.”

In This Article: Throwing Muses

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.