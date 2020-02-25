Throwing Muses Announce New Album, Drop ‘Dark Blue’

Throwing Muses get nautical on the thrashing new song “Dark Blue.” The track is the lead single off the band’s new album, Sun Racket, out May 22nd on Fire Records.

“If I were a better dreamer, you’d be a dream come true,” Kristin Hersh seethes on “Dark Blue.” She sings over a crunching guitar riff, swimming through the dark waters of the chorus before repeating “Coming down” over and over, making her way back to shore.

“All it asked of us was to commingle two completely disparate sonic vocabularies: one heavy noise, the other delicate music box,” Hersh said in a statement. “Turns out we didn’t have to do much. Sun Racket knew what it was doing and pushed us aside, which is always best. After 30 years of playing together, we trust each other implicitly but we trust the music more.”

Throwing Muses appeared at the Cure’s Pasadena Daydream Festival in August alongside the Cure, Pixies, Deftones, Mogwai and others. They have yet to announce future shows.

Sun Racket is the band’s 10th album, following 2013’s Purgatory/Paradise. “We all have big muscles when it comes to this shit, and we are so nice you would think we were doormats,” Hersh told Rolling Stone in 2013. “Something about the pairing of balls and kindness is what attracts me to these people.”

A special edition of Sun Racket will be pressed on violet vinyl. The LP is currently available for pre-order.

Sun Racket Tracklist

1. Dark Blue

2. Bywater

3. Maria Laguna

4. Bo Diddley Bridge

5. Milk at McDonald’s

6. Upstairs Dan

7. St. Charles

8. Frosting

9. Kay Catherine

10. Sue’s