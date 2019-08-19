Three 6 Mafia Plot Reunion Shows

Juicy J and DJ Paul will reunite Three 6 Mafia for a trio of concerts this fall. The gangsta rap act will perform September 7th at the One Musicfest in Atlanta, Georgia; October 11th at the Loud Records 25th anniversary show in Newark, New Jersey and October 12th in Southaven, Mississippi, just outside their hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

The lineup for the Southhaven show will also feature former Three 6 members and collaborators Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte and La Chat. DMX and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will also perform.

Tickets for the Southaven date go on sale Friday, August 23rd. Per Pitchfork, Three 6 Mafia are planning to perform more shows in 2020.

DJ Paul spoke about the shows in a statement, enthusing that they capped off a “banner year” for the hip-hop group. “I know this is what the fans have been asking for, so we’re ready to bring them the classics, along with our new music in the best possible way,” he said. “To quote LL, don’t call it a comeback, we have officially been here for years, and we’ve got a lot to show for it. Just wait to see what comes next.”

Three 6 Mafia formed in 1991 and released nine albums during their initial run, the most recent being 2008’s Last 2 Walk. They also issued a handful of collaborative LPs and one-offs, including 2015’s Watch What U Wish… (under the name Da Mafia 6ix). The group hit their peak in the mid-2000s, scoring hits with “Stay Fly” and “Poppin’ My Collar,” while in 2006 they famously won the Best Original Song Oscar for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” from Hustle and Flow. In 2012, Three 6 Mafia announced they were going on hiatus, and since then two original members have died: Lord Infamous in 2013 and Koopsta Knicca in 2015.