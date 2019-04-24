Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul Downplays Travis Scott Lawsuit: ‘No Beef, Just Business’

Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul has sued Travis Scott over the rapper’s song “No Bystanders,” The Blast reports and a rep confirmed to Rolling Stone that the parties are in touch about the matter. The copyright lawsuit claims that the chant on the Astroworld song has a “cadence and sound” that is “virtually identical and strikingly similar” to the hook on Three 6 Mafia’s 1997 song “Tear Da Club Up.”

The suit seeks in excess of $20 million in damages, per The Blast. The suit also cites Travis Scott’s 2019 Grammys performance where he changes the song’s lyrics to “tear the club up.”

“Travis Scott and I have been in touch personally about this matter, he is aware of the situation, as is his label. Everything will be worked out accordingly with proper communication between he, Juicy J, and I,” DJ Paul says in a statement to Rolling Stone. “There is no beef, just business. It’s bothersome that media outlets would choose to put out any information without getting all of their facts straight, which would include speaking with any of us about the situation directly.

“We all have a job to do, I just wish more people would do their jobs professionally,” he continued. “Thank you to those who have. Right now my focus is my new album, the tour I’m about to go on, and all the exciting work that I have coming up for y’all, so stay tuned!”

A representative for Travis Scott did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.



