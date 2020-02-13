Three 6 Mafia Announce 2020 Tour

Juicy J and DJ Paul have announced a string of Three 6 Mafia U.S. tour dates, which begin next month, as Billboard reports. Their 2020 tour follows last year’s reunion concerts.

Their 2020 trek will make stops in Denver, Colorado; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Cleveland, Ohio; New Orleans, Louisiana; Charlotte, North Carolina and St. Louis, Missouri, with more dates to be added soon. They will perform with No Limit Soldiers for select dates. Three 6 Mafia are also set to headline Beale Street Music Festival, which takes place May 1st through 3rd, in their hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

“The Mafia back on the slab,” DJ Paul told Billboard. “This a must see! We want everyone to come and be a part of history. We have been one of the most hits makin’ — most influential groups of all times! We’ll have more dates announced soon, [but] we need all real Mafia fans to tap in and turn up! Go grab some Hypnotize Minds gear and don’t meet me there, beat me there!”

Three 6 Mafia Tour Dates

March 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

March 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

April 10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center with No Limit Soldiers

May 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Colosseum with No Limit Soldiers

May 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena