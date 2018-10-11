Watch Thom Yorke’s Unsettling New ‘Volk’ Video

Thom Yorke has unveiled new single, “Volk,” from his forthcoming Suspiria soundtrack. The Radiohead singer teams once again with animator RUFFMERCY for the soundtrack’s visuals.

The tension-filled instrumental song sounds like a warning signal with its buzzy, white noise-styled beginnings serving as a backdrop as a single abstract figure paces and a seemingly endless tunnel emerges. The tense mood recedes and builds in waves as several figures frenetically move in step with the anxious instrumentals, which swell with cacophonic rhythms towards the end of the song.

“Volk” follows previously released Suspiria tracks “Suspirium” and “Has Ended.” Yorke’s 25-song soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror film of the same name arrives on October 26th, the same day the film premieres in theaters.

Next month, Yorke embarks on a solo U.S. tour, which launches on November 23rd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Electric Factory and wraps in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on December 22nd.