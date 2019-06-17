Thom Yorke Plots Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes North American Tour

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will embark on a solo trek of North America this fall with the singer’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes project.

The month-long theater trek – which features Yorke backed by longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri – begins September 26th in Laval, Quebec and closes October 29th at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. The tour includes Yorke’s previously announced gigs at the Austin City Limits festival in October.

Tickets for the tour go on sale June 21st. Check out Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. site for more information.

The tour announcement comes just days after Yorke revved up anticipation for his long-in-the-works third solo album with a series of mysterious print ads with phone numbers that, when called, reveal a snippet of the singer’s unreleased song “Not the News.”

Thom Yorke Tour Dates

September 26 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

September 27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

September 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 30 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

October 4 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

October 9 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts

October 11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

October 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

October 22 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

October 25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

October 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

October 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre