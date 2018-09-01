Thom Yorke Talks ‘Suspiria’ Score at Venice Film Festival

Thom Yorke discussed his upcoming score for the horror remake Suspiria – the Radiohead singer’s first feature-film score – at the Venice Film Festival.

Yorke admitted that, while he loves Dario Argento’s 1977 version of the horror classic, he was reluctant to work on Luca Guadagnino’s remake due to how “legendary” Goblin’s original score is.

“It took a few months to even contemplate the idea,” Yorke said (via the Hollywood Reporter). “I watched the original film several times, and I loved it because it was of that time, an incredibly intense soundtrack. Obviously Goblin and Dario worked incredibly closely when they did it together.”

Yorke added of the opportunity to work on Guadagnino’s remake, however, “It was one of those moments in your life where you want to run away but you know you’ll regret it if you do.”

Rather than borrow any specific music from Goblin’s original score, Yorke latched onto the prog band’s use of repeating motifs to create tension and dread. “There’s a way of repeating in music that can hypnotize. I kept thinking to myself that it’s a form of making spells,” Yorke said.

“So when I was working in my studio I was making spells. I know it sounds really stupid, but that’s how I was thinking about it. It was a sort of freedom I’ve not had before. I’ve not worked in the format of song arrangement. I’m just exploring.”

The Radiohead singer added that his score draws from the music of the film’s setting, which is Berlin, Germany in 1977. “I immediately was focusing on Krautrock and all the music of that period and previous to that that I really loved,” Yorke said.

Suspiria will premiere Saturday at the Venice Film Festival, with a U.S. release scheduled five days before Halloween on October 26th. While no details have been announced regarding the standalone release of Yorke’s score, a few snippets of new music have appeared in the remake’s trailers, and Yorke posted an addition 30-second clip Friday on Twitter.

Following Suspiria‘s release, Yorke will embark on a U.S. solo tour with producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri.