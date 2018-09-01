Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Dinosaur Jr. Realign U.S. Tour After Mastodon Cancellation Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Thom Yorke Talks ‘Suspiria’ Score at Venice Film Festival

“I kept thinking to myself that it’s a form of making spells,” Radiohead singer says of Krautrock-inspired score for upcoming horror remake

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Thom Yorke poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Suspiria' at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, ItalyFilm Festival 2018 Suspiria Photo Call, Venice, Italy - 01 Sep 2018

Radiohead's Thom Yorke discussed his upcoming score for the horror remake 'Suspiria' at the Venice Film Festival.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Thom Yorke discussed his upcoming score for the horror remake Suspiria – the Radiohead singer’s first feature-film score – at the Venice Film Festival.

Yorke admitted that, while he loves Dario Argento’s 1977 version of the horror classic, he was reluctant to work on Luca Guadagnino’s remake due to how “legendary” Goblin’s original score is.

“It took a few months to even contemplate the idea,” Yorke said (via the Hollywood Reporter). “I watched the original film several times, and I loved it because it was of that time, an incredibly intense soundtrack. Obviously Goblin and Dario worked incredibly closely when they did it together.”

Yorke added of the opportunity to work on Guadagnino’s remake, however, “It was one of those moments in your life where you want to run away but you know you’ll regret it if you do.”

Rather than borrow any specific music from Goblin’s original score, Yorke latched onto the prog band’s use of repeating motifs to create tension and dread. “There’s a way of repeating in music that can hypnotize. I kept thinking to myself that it’s a form of making spells,” Yorke said.

“So when I was working in my studio I was making spells. I know it sounds really stupid, but that’s how I was thinking about it. It was a sort of freedom I’ve not had before. I’ve not worked in the format of song arrangement. I’m just exploring.”

The Radiohead singer added that his score draws from the music of the film’s setting, which is Berlin, Germany in 1977. “I immediately was focusing on Krautrock and all the music of that period and previous to that that I really loved,” Yorke said.

Suspiria will premiere Saturday at the Venice Film Festival, with a U.S. release scheduled five days before Halloween on October 26th. While no details have been announced regarding the standalone release of Yorke’s score, a few snippets of new music have appeared in the remake’s trailers, and Yorke posted an addition 30-second clip Friday on Twitter.

Following Suspiria‘s release, Yorke will embark on a U.S. solo tour with producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri.

In This Article: Thom Yorke

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad