Thom Yorke’s ‘Suspiria’ Outtakes Coming to Limited-Edition Vinyl

Last year, Thom Yorke released his first-ever film score, a gorgeous, atmospheric set of new songs and instrumentals for director Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria. Now the Radiohead frontman is giving fans seven more tracks from those sessions as a limited-edition vinyl release. Suspiria: Limited Edition Unreleased Material is out on 12″ vinyl on February 22nd, in a run of 1,500 copies.

“Suspirium,” the excellently eerie single from the Suspiria soundtrack, was recently shortlisted for the Academy Awards’ Best Original Song category. In an interview with Variety, Yorke said he’s hoping the song continues on to the next round: “I mean, I hope it gets nominated,” he said. “That would be great, because it was a year and a half in my life, and I worked bloody hard on it. So, you know, sometimes it’s nice to be recognized. Sometimes, if you understand what it means.” (He was less enthusiastic about Radiohead’s induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.)

Most exciting for fans, Yorke has now repeatedly confirmed that he plans to release a new solo album in 2019.

‘Suspiria: Limited Edition Unreleased Material’ Track List

Side A:

“Unmade Overtones”

“Unused Spell”

“A Conversation With Just Your Eyes”

Side B:

“The7th7th7th7thSon”

“Volk Spin Off V1”

“Volk Spin Off V2”

“Volk Spin Off V3”