Thom Yorke Previews ‘Suspiria’ Soundtrack With Haunting ‘Suspirium’ Song

Radiohead singer’s soundtrack for Italian horror remake arrives in October

Thom Yorke unveiled an uncanny new piano ballad, “Suspirium,” from his upcoming soundtrack to Luca Guadagnino’s remake of the 1977 Italian horror film, Suspiria. Yorke’s soundtrack will be released October 26th via XL Recordings, while the film arrives November 2nd.

On “Suspirium,” Yorke crafts a spellbinding mood with an eerie edge as his voice floats over a plaintive piano accentuated by the occasional lilt of a flute. Yorke’s lyrics are abstract yet evocative as he sings, “Is the darkness ours to take?/ Bathed in lightning/ Bathed in heat.”

Yorke’s Suspiria soundtrack comprises 25 original compositions, a mix of instrumental scores, interstitial works, interludes and more traditional songs like “Suspirium,” “Unmade” and “Has Ended.” Some of the instrumental pieces were featured in the film’s trailer.

Yorke recorded and produced Suspiria with Sam Petts-Davies. The album also features the London Contemporary Orchestra and Choir, while Pasha Mansurov played flute on “Suspirium” and Yorke’s son, Noah, provided drums on “Has Ended” and “Volk.” The Suspiria soundtrack will be available digitally, and as a two-CD set and a double LP set pressed on pink vinyl.

Suspiria Soundtrack Track List

Disc One
1. “A Storm That Took Everything”
2. “The Hooks”
3. “Suspirium”
4. “Belongings Thrown in a River”
5. “Has Ended”
6. “Klemperer Walks”
7. “Open Again”
8. “Sabbath Incantation”
9. “The Inevitable Pull”
10. “Olga’s Destruction” (Volk tape)
11. “The conjuring of Anke”
12. “A light green”
13. “Unmade”
14. “The Jumps”

Disc Two
1. “Volk
2. “The Universe is Indifferent”
3. “The Balance of Things”
4. “A Soft Hand Across your Face”
5. “Suspirium Finale”
6. “A Choir of One”
7. “Synthesizer Speaks”
8. “The Room of Compartments”
9. “An Audition”
10. “Voiceless Terror”
11. “The Epilogue”

