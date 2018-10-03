Hear Thom Yorke’s Chilling New ‘Suspiria’ Song ‘Has Ended’

Thom Yorke has offered up a chilling new preview of his upcoming Suspiria score in the form of “Has Ended.” The Radiohead singer layers his own voice to create an angelic but anguished chorus over an ominous, military-like beat on the latest soundtrack cut, which meshes the atmospherics of David Bowie’s Berlin Trilogy and Krautrock with more Eastern influences.
Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake supplants the horror film in 1977 Berlin, and Yorke previously stated, “Krautrock and all the music of that period and previous to that that I really loved” influenced his score. A day before the unveiling of “Has Ended,” Yorke cryptically shared the song’s lyrics on Twitter:
i woke up in a city
the soldiers had come home
the ego it had ended
his loud mouth was gone
the witches all were singing
and the water turned grey
and the mirrors and the phones
caught flame, caught flame
saying we won’t make this mistake again …..
— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) October 2, 2018
…then the idiot was alone
was alone
and the water it forgave us
and the fascists felt ashamed
at their dancing puppet king
saying we won’t make this mistake again..
— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) October 2, 2018
“Has Ended” follows the standout “Suspirium” from Yorke’s 25-song Suspiria soundtrack, which arrives October 26th, the same day the remake hits theaters. Yorke will also embark on a solo tour this winter.
Add a comment