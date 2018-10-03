Hear Thom Yorke’s Chilling New ‘Suspiria’ Song ‘Has Ended’

Thom Yorke has offered up a chilling new preview of his upcoming Suspiria score in the form of “Has Ended.” The Radiohead singer layers his own voice to create an angelic but anguished chorus over an ominous, military-like beat on the latest soundtrack cut, which meshes the atmospherics of David Bowie’s Berlin Trilogy and Krautrock with more Eastern influences.

Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake supplants the horror film in 1977 Berlin, and Yorke previously stated, “Krautrock and all the music of that period and previous to that that I really loved” influenced his score. A day before the unveiling of “Has Ended,” Yorke cryptically shared the song’s lyrics on Twitter:

i woke up in a city

the soldiers had come home

the ego it had ended

his loud mouth was gone

the witches all were singing

and the water turned grey

and the mirrors and the phones

caught flame, caught flame saying we won’t make this mistake again ….. — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) October 2, 2018

…then the idiot was alone

was alone

and the water it forgave us

and the fascists felt ashamed

at their dancing puppet king saying we won’t make this mistake again.. — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) October 2, 2018

“Has Ended” follows the standout “Suspirium” from Yorke’s 25-song Suspiria soundtrack, which arrives October 26th, the same day the remake hits theaters. Yorke will also embark on a solo tour this winter.