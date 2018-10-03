Rolling Stone
Hear Thom Yorke’s Chilling New ‘Suspiria’ Song ‘Has Ended’

Radiohead singer meshes Krautrock-era atmospherics with Eastern influences on latest soundtrack preview

Thom Yorke has offered up a chilling new preview of his upcoming Suspiria score in the form of “Has Ended.” The Radiohead singer layers his own voice to create an angelic but anguished chorus over an ominous, military-like beat on the latest soundtrack cut, which meshes the atmospherics of David Bowie’s Berlin Trilogy and Krautrock with more Eastern influences.

Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake supplants the horror film in 1977 Berlin, and Yorke previously stated, “Krautrock and all the music of that period and previous to that that I really loved” influenced his score. A day before the unveiling of “Has Ended,” Yorke cryptically shared the song’s lyrics on Twitter:

“Has Ended” follows the standout “Suspirium” from Yorke’s 25-song Suspiria soundtrack, which arrives October 26th, the same day the remake hits theaters. Yorke will also embark on a solo tour this winter.

