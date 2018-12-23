×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Brett McGurk Was 'Shocked' by Trump's 'Complete Reversal' of Syria Policy Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Thom Yorke Sing ‘Silent Night’ at Las Vegas Concert

Radiohead singer combines yuletide classic with In Rainbows standout “Reckoner”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Two nights before Christmas Eve, Thom Yorke got into the holiday spirit Saturday by delivering an unexpected rendition of “Silent Night” during the singer’s concert at Las Vegas’ The Chelsea.

For his version – which begins at the 45-second mark of the above video – Yorke used the music of Radiohead’s “Reckoner” as foundation for the minute-long take on the yuletide classic. After singing a verse and chorus of “Silent Night,” Yorke and his band smoothly segued into the In Rainbows standout.

The Las Vegas concert marked Yorke’s final scheduled performance of 2018, a year that saw the release of the Radiohead singer’s first feature film score Suspiria; that album’s “Suspirium” was recently named to a 15-song shortlist for the Academy Awards’ Best Original Song Oscar. Radiohead were also named as one of the 2019 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Yorke’s solo tour also featured a surprise reunion by the supergroup Atoms for Peace, featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea on bass, during a pair of Los Angeles gigs earlier this week. The singer, who is also reportedly working on a “political” solo album, will return to the road for the European music festival circuit in summer 2019.

In This Article: Thom Yorke

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad