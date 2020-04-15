Thom Yorke Reschedules Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour

Thom Yorke has rescheduled the spring run of his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour, which he postponed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Radiohead frontman’s solo tour was slated to launch March 28th in Fairfax, Virginia, but will now begin September 27th at the nearby Anthem in Washington, D.C. It will continue with three nights in New York, October 2nd through the 4th (the first show at Radio City Music Hall, the next two at Hammerstein Ballroom), and wrap October 19th at the Mission Ballroom in Denver. There was one other venue change, with the October 6th show in Chicago moving to the Auditorium Theater, while the Saint Paul, Minnesota, date (originally on April 5th) was canceled completely.

Tickets are unchanged and valid for the new dates. Yorke has asked ticket holders for the three shows in Mexico City, which have yet to be rescheduled, to stand by .

Yorke released his third solo album, Anima, last summer. Radiohead recently announced a weekly streaming series to keep fans entertained as they self-isolate amid the crisis, beginning with Live From a Tent in Dublin, which took place in Dublin on October 8th, 2000, days after the release of Kid A.

Thom Yorke Rescheduled Tour Dates

September 27 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 2 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 3 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

October 4 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

October 6 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

October 11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

October 13 — Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

October 19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom