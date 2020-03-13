Thom Yorke Postpones North American Tour Due to COVID-19

Thom Yorke’s North American tour — which was slated to kick off March 28th in Fairfax, Virginia, and wrap up April 25th in Mexico City — has been postponed due to COVID-19.

“Due to restrictions put in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19, we regret that the North American leg of the Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour is postponed,” Yorke wrote on Twitter. “Ticket holders, please stand by for information on a new routing for later this year. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

He joins just about every tour and festival that was supposed to take place over the next few weeks in canceling or postponing dates — including Pearl Jam, Cher, Billie Eilish, the Eagles, the Who, Coachella, Stagecoach and South by Southwest. The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have put their seasons on hold along with every Broadway show in New York City. Growing numbers of cities are banning mass gatherings as a means to combat the spread of the virus.

At this point, it’s impossible to know how long these precautions will be in effect. Summer tours by the Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Green Day/Weezer/Fall Out Boy, Dead & Co, Mötley Crüe/Poison/Def Leppard are still officially on, but it’s very possible that will change in the coming weeks and months.