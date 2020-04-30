 Watch Thom Yorke Debut New Song 'Plasticine Figures' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Watch Thom Yorke Debut New Song ‘Plasticine Figures’ on ‘Fallon’

Radiohead frontman performed during Tonight Show‘s nightly At Home edition

Thom Yorke debuted the new song “Plasticine Figures” as the musical guest during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition on Wednesday.

The late-night host has been filming the 10-minute segments from his home each night featuring guests who are also social-distancing at home.

Yorke’s “Plasticine Figures” performance was spare and intimate. “Most malleable/plasticine figures/mold to suit your taste,” the Radiohead frontman sang. “Happy to serve/Happy to linger/While you make up your face.”

The song’s premiere follows the release of Yorke’s third solo album, Anima, which arrived last summer. He was scheduled to tour North America as part of his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour beginning in March, but it was postponed due to COVID-19. The run has been rescheduled for the fall, kicking off on September 27th at Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Radiohead recently announced a weekly streaming series to keep fans entertained as they self-isolate amid the coronavirus crisis. “We will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows,” the band said of the series.

In This Article: Jimmy Fallon, Late-Night TV, Radiohead, The Tonight Show, Thom Yorke

