Watch Thom Yorke Perform Three ‘Suspiria’ Songs for BBC Radio 6

Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke recently sat down with BBC Radio 6 to discuss and perform songs from his Suspiria soundtrack.

Yorke, who penned the score for the Luca Guadagnino-directed remake, spoke with Mary Anne Hobbs about the release, which arrived Friday. He also performed intimate renditions of a trio of Suspiria tracks – “Open Again,” “Suspirium” and “Unmade” – at London’s famed Maida Vale Studios.

Earlier this week, Yorke revealed he would release a “political” solo album in 2019. Yorke told El Mundo, “I didn’t have any desire to make very political music, but everything I do tends to go that way anyway. I’m trying to finish up a record with [producer] Nigel [Godrich], and it’s going in that direction. It’s something that’s always there.”

He also described the new record as “very electronic,” but “different from what [he’s] done until now.”

“The method has been the opposite of depending upon the computer,” he added. “It’s a strange process in which we construct a song in the studio, break it apart, we reconstruct it with a live mix and it turns out completely differently, and that’s when we record. We have improvised many sounds and effects. It has been a very strange way of making a record, which is very exciting.”

Suspiria opened in New York and Los Angeles on Friday. It hits theaters nationwide on November 2nd. During the BBC Radio 6 visit, Yorke also curated an hour-long mix of “his favourite atmospheric records.”