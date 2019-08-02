Hear Thom Yorke’s ‘Not the News Rmx’ Remix EP

Thom Yorke has dropped a new EP featuring remixes of his ANIMA track “Not the News.” The four-song collection, titled Not the News Rmx, includes versions of the track by Mark Pritchard, Equiknoxx and Clark, as well as an “Extendo Mix.” The Equiknoxx, an ambient rendition of the track, also features Time Cow & Gavsborg. “Extendo Mix” is Yorke’s own fresh variation on “Not the News.”







ANIMA, which Yorke released in June, was the Radiohead frontman’s first official solo effort since 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. Along with the album, Yorke revealed a short film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, which starred the singer and included three of the album’s tracks, “Not the News,” “Traffic” and “Dawn Chorus.”

Yorke wrote all of Anima, and the album was produced by frequent Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich. Yorke, Godrich and Tarik Barri previously performed several of the album’s songs during Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes performances. Last year, Yorke also scored Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 film Suspiria.

Yorke, Godrich and Barri will support Anima this fall with a North American tour, which kicks off October 4th at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas. The tour wraps October 29th at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.