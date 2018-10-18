Rolling Stone
Hear Thom Yorke’s Mesmerizing New Song ‘Open Again’

Radiohead singer unveils fourth ‘Suspiria’ track

Thom Yorke has unveiled the new video for “Open Again.” It’s the fourth single the Radiohead singer has revealed from his upcoming score for Luca Gaudagnino’s Suspiria horror film remake.

In contrast to his recently released, tension-filled instrumental “Volk,” “Open Again” features Yorke’s haunting, meditative vocals over mesmerizing acoustic guitar. “Just say the magic words,” he sings. “Open again/ We live again.” The accompanying Ruff Mercy-animated clip features undulating pink swirls and patterns that morph to form bird shapes, which eventually disintegrate.

Yorke’s 25-song soundtrack for Guadagnino’s take on Dario Argento’s 1977 original film of the same name will be released on October 26th, the same day the film arrives in theaters. Other songs from the set include “Suspirium” and “Has Ended.”

Beyond Yorke’s unfurling of Suspiria songs, he recently penned glacial instrumental track “Hands Off the Antarctic” for environmental advocacy organization Greenpeace. In November, Yorke hits the road for a 17-date solo U.S. tour.

