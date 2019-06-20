Thom Yorke Details New Solo Album ‘Anima’

Thom Yorke will release his new solo album, Anima, digitally on June 27th, with a physical version arriving July 19th.

Yorke wrote all of Anima, and the album was produced by frequent Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich. Yorke, Godrich and Tarik Barri debuted several songs on the album during past Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes performances.

To accompany the digital release of Anima, Yorke will also share a new short film of the same name, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The “one-reeler,” featuring three tracks from the album, will hit Netflix June 27th and also play in select IMAX theaters.

The digital and physical versions of Anima are available to pre-order. The album will be available in several physical formats, including CD, double-LP vinyl, a limited edition orange double vinyl and a 180-gram heavyweight orange double vinyl. The latter version also comes with a 40-page book of lyrics and pencil drawings by Stanley Donwood and Dr. Tchock (one of Yorke’s aliases). Bonus track “(Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You for Coming)” will be available exclusively on the vinyl editions.

In a recent interview with Crack magazine, Yorke said he made Anima after a period of “dreadful writer’s block.” “Things slowed down for a while and I’m happy I can work again and come back into focus,” he said. “I seemed to spend a lot of time in my basement, in the studio for two years, and suddenly everything that was kicking around in there is starting to come out.”

Anima marks Yorke’s third official solo album, following 2006’s The Eraser and 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. Last year, he released his soundtrack score for Luca Guadagnino’s film Suspiria. In April, Yorke shared two new songs, “Don’t Fear the Light” and “Gawpers,” though neither appear on Anima.

Yorke, Godrich and Barri will support Anima this fall on a North American tour. The trek kicks off October 4th with a set at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas and wraps October 29th at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Thom Yorke – Anima Track List

1. “Traffic”

2. “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)”

3. “Twist”

4. “Dawn Chorus”

5. “I Am A Very Rude Person”

6. “Not The News”

7. “The Axe”

8. “Impossible Knots”

9. “Runwayaway”

10. “(Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You for Coming)” (vinyl-only bonus track)