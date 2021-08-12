Hear Thom Yorke’s ‘Man on Fire’ Remix of MF Doom’s ‘Gazzillion Ear’

Lex Records has unearthed a second remix of the late MF Doom’s “Gazzillion Ear” created by Thom Yorke.

The Radiohead singer originally remixed the J Dilla-produced Born Like This track in 2009, with his version appearing as an iTunes bonus track for the album. However, Lex Records revealed Thursday that the released remix was actually one of two that Yorke sent in.

“Thom Yorke remixed the track twice. The first version was originally released simply under ‘Thom Yorke Remix’ but he delivered it with the moniker ‘Monkey Hustle Remix’ to differentiate it from the ‘Man on Fire Remix’, which gets its debut release 12 years after Thom delivered it,” Lex Records said in a statement. “The ‘Man on Fire Remix’ is searing caustic noise on first listen, but in that dense mass of jarring sirens, there’s a lurching, jerking funk track that becomes clearer on every repeat.”

Lex Records finally released Yorke’s “Man on Fire” remix as part of their ongoing Lex.XX remix series celebrating the London label’s 20th anniversary, Pitchfork notes.

Yorke paid tribute following news of the rapper born Daniel Dumile’s death on New Year’s Eve: “I am so sad to hear MF Doom’s passing. He was a massive inspiration to so many of us, changed things.. for me the way he put words was often shocking in its genius, using stream of consciousness in a way I’d never heard before.”

Hear Yorke’s first, now-“Monkey Hustle Remix” of “Gazzillion Ear” below: