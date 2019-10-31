 See Thom Yorke’s New ‘Last I Heard (…He Was Circling the Drain)’ Video – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next 5 Creepy Podcasts to Binge This Halloween Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Thom Yorke Addresses Isolation in New ‘Last I Heard (…He Was Circling the Drain)’ Video

Anima track’s short film features hand-illustrated frames culled at experimental studio Art Camp

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Thom Yorke captures the anxiety that accompanies feeling completely isolated and alienated, despite being surrounded by many in a crowded city scape in his new video for “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling the Drain).” The song appears on Anima, which he released in June.

The Art Camp and Saad Moosajee-directed clip comprises thousands of hand-illustrated frames that were inspired by Yorke’s dreams. The black-and-white visuals depict crowds aimlessly moving through spaces, while highlighting the isolation and alienation of an individual navigating those locales anonymously and alone. “Swallowed up, swallowed up by the city,” Yorke sings in the first verse. “I woke up with a feeling I just could not take” serves as an emotional undercurrent on the jittery chorus.

“Our first and last goal was to serve the feelings of the song and the record. Thom shared a list of visions with us, disconnected images from his dreams, and we expanded on it with visions from everyone who joined the video team, over a dozen of us,” Art Camp said in a statement. “At its core, our intention was to communicate the experience of feeling completely on your own, surrounded by people you see yourself in but don’t understand, who have lost their minds to the city and can’t see that you need their help.”

Yorke recently extended his North American tour dates into 2020, with seven additional shows beginning on March 28th in Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.