Watch Thom Yorke’s Mesmerizing Three-Song ‘Kimmel’ Concert

Thom Yorke brought his mesmerizing Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes live show to late-night Tuesday with a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the Radiohead singer performed three tracks off his recent solo album Anima.

Accompanied by long-time collaborator Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri, Yorke opened the mini-concert with a rendition of Anima’s opening track “Traffic,” with Barri’s visuals seemingly pumped into the TV cameras to create a three-dimensional effect for viewers.

As an Internet exclusive, Yorke delivered the Anima one-two punch of “Twist” and “Dawn Chorus,” the former a multi-part synth work-up, the latter Yorke’s near-spoken word ballad that also serves as the closing track in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed Anima short film.

In total, Yorke performed nearly 20 minutes on Jimmy Kimmel, a mini-concert that marked Yorke’s first televised late-night musical appearance in over five years; Yorke recently chatted — but didn’t perform — on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

With the North American leg of Yorke’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour in support of Anima set to conclude October 29th, the singer also announced Tuesday that he has extended the trek in 2020 with a string of European festival dates and five U.S. shows, including a March 30th gig at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.