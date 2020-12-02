Thom Yorke, Burial, Four Tet Reunite for New Songs ‘Her Revolution,’ ‘His Rope’

Nearly a decade after Thom Yorke, Burial, and Four Tet first collaborated on a pair of tracks, the Radiohead singer, dubstep pioneer, and electronic musician have reunited for a surprise 12-inch boasting two new songs, “Her Revolution” and “His Rope.”

News of the 12-inch black label vinyl first arrived via the Instagram of London record store Phonica, one of seemingly two shops (Sounds of the Universe the other) to receive physical copies of the extremely limited edition XL Recordings pressing. Yorke later confirmed the release with a since-unretweeted retweet.

Both tracks — unofficially uploaded onto YouTube — contain each artists’ hallmarks: Burial’s crackly production and suffused beats, Yorke’s layered falsetto and fragmented, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes-era piano work, and Four Tet’s ambient synths.

In 2011, Yorke, Burial, and Four Tet released their one-off 12-inch “Ego“/”Mirror,” although at the time Yorke hinted that the trio had worked on more music together; it’s unclear whether the two new songs are remnants of that initial collaboration or newer recordings. It’s also unknown whether the single will receive a wider or digital release.

Earlier this year, following the release of 2019’s Anima, Yorke debuted a new song titled “Plasticine Figurines” on The Tonight Show and remixed Clark’s “Isolation Theme” amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Radiohead singer is also auctioning off his “Lotus Flower” bowler hat for charity.