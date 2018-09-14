Rolling Stone
This Week in Music: Mac Miller, Paul McCartney, Silk City

Each week, we share a playlist with the songs and artists who are making headlines

Brittany Spanos

Listen to this week’s YouTube Music playlist here.

Silk City & Dua Lipa, “Electricity”
Diplo and Mark Ronson are DJ-producers behind some huge pop hits. Together, they’re the superduo Silk City. For their latest single,”Electricity,” the pair partnered with the pop star Dua Lipa. Her soulful vocals meet with the duo’s buoyant production for a house-flavored track could light both the club and pop radio.

Majid Jordan, “All Over You”
Majid Jordan are back and serving up simmering slow jams just in time for autumn. The Canadian R&B duo, who are signed to Drake’s OVO label, debuted two new songs last week. “All Over You” is the more upbeat of the two, and a surefire club hit with its energetic beat and earworm hook.

Carrie Underwood, “End Up With You”
One of country music’s brightest stars releases her sixth album today. Carrie Underwood previewed the album with the early release of the breezy, sexy dance-pop track “End Up With You.” For this track, she worked with pop songwriter Leland, who is best known for his work with Troye Sivan.

Paul McCartney, “Back in Brazil”
For his excellent new solo album, Egypt Station, Macca teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin, who is known for his work with Adele and Sia. The track “Back in Brazil” is a stand out — a magnetic slice of adult contemporary pop that proves the once and always Beatle hasn’t lost his touch.

Mac Miller, “Ladders”
Constantly evolving 26-year-old rapper Mac Miller died from a suspected overdose one week ago today. Released barely a month before his death, his latest album, Swimming, will stands up as his finest work.  The bubbly yet reflective track “Ladders” had Miller looking at the upward climb and the hurdles one must overcome to reach the top.

