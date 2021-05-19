Thirty Seconds to Mars Celebrate Live Music With ‘Hail to the Victor’ Video

Thirty Seconds to Mars are celebrating the post-Covid-19 return to live music with a new video for “Hail to the Victor,” taken from their 2018 album America.

The clip is a montage of footage from the band’s 2018-2019 world tour, showing off the massive stadium crowds that have been absent during this past year’s pandemic. The video also features many of the wilder moments from the tour, like when Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto zip-lined down to the stage during a concert in Brazil.

“The Monolith tour was one of the biggest, most ambitious tours of our lives,” Leto tells Rolling Stone. “We had a massive production with huge creative challenges and we were playing some of the biggest and best venues in the world. It was unforgettable.”

He adds: “We wanted to celebrate the absolutely insane energy, the spontaneity, and the unity that comes along with our live shows. So we focused on our incredible audience. The fans. And that undefinable thing that makes live shows so impactful. We have been on the road touring now for a very long time and have had the privilege to see the world as a result. The passion of the audience never ceases to amaze us. I think we captured some of that magic with this video. Editing this over the past year when shows were put on pause due to the pandemic was such a strong reminder of the spirit and energy that our amazing audience brought and shared with us each night.”

To coincide with the video, Thirty Seconds to Mars have released a limited-edition “Hail to the Victor” T-shirt, with 50 percent of the profits benefiting Crew Nation, Live Nation’s global relief fund for live music crews and staff.

“It’s a great way to help support people who work relentlessly to put great shows together night after night,” Leto says. “Crew Nation is Live Nation’s global relief fund for live music crews. They are doing a great thing by helping the touring and venue crews who are in need of support as Covid-19 continues. We are hopeful and excited that crews, venues, and audiences will return to the stages very soon.”