Third Man Records Unearth Original Stooges Lineup’s Final Concert for Live LP

To mark the 50th anniversary of the final performance by the Stooges’ original lineup, Third Man Records will release an unearthed recording of the band’s infamous August 8th, 1970 gig at Michigan’s Goose Lake Festival.

The raucous gig — featuring the lineup of Iggy Pop, guitarist Ron Asheton, drummer Scott Asheton and, for the final time, bassist Dave Alexander — boasted a full-album performance of their 1970 LP Fun House. Ahead of the live LP’s August 7th release, Third Man has shared the radio edit of “T.V. Eye” from Live at Goose Lake: August 8th 1970.

According to legend, Alexander was deemed too drunk to play and allegedly stood onstage without touching his instrument; Pop dismissed Alexander from the Stooges after the show.

However, the unearthing of the soundboard recording — found buried in the basement of a Michigan farmhouse, according to Third Man — rewrites the myth of Alexander’s exit, proving that the bassist did perform during the show; in fact, Third Man says that Alexander “manages to hold his own” throughout the concert, especially on “Dirt” and “Fun House”

“Not only is this the last ever performance of the original godhead Stooges lineup, but it is the ONLY known soundboard recording of said lineup,” Third Man said of the release. “Playing the entirety of their canonical 1970 masterpiece Fun House, the sound, the performance, everything about this record is revelatory.”

The restored and remastered Live at Goose Lake: August 8th, 1970 is available to preorder now on CD and vinyl via Third Man Records; there will also two limited-edition colored vinyl variants, available via Rough Trade and independent record stores.

Goose Lake: August 8th, 1970 Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Loose

3. Down on the Street

4. T.V. Eye

5. Dirt

6. 1970 (I Feel Alright)

7. Fun House

8. L.A. Blues