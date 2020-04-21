Third Man Records Relaunches At-Home Live Performance Series

Last month, Third Man Records launched Third Man Public Access, broadcasting live performances by artists and bands at the label’s headquarters in Nashville.

The series was meant to be a salve to the increasingly dire coronavirus pandemic; as live events were getting canceled left and right, Third Man jumped at the chance to continue showcasing its artists and connecting them to fans.

Since March, though, our understanding of the COVID-19 crisis has changed. Due to the imperative need for social-distancing, those live performances with a full band at Third Man HQ are no longer possible. On Tuesday, Third Man announced that they had retooled Third Man Public Access and are relaunching an “at-home” edition, consisting of livestreamed at-home performances as well as other exclusive content, such as music videos, readings and more.

“We’re attempting to capture the lunacy and creativity of this incredibly unique time and present it through an early MTV meets late-night UHF psychedelic experience. Join us, while we laugh through the tears in the rain… Fuck Trump,” Third Man co-founder Ben Swank said.

In the latest episode, Olivia Jean and J Mascis perform songs from their respective homes, and other artists including Kelley Stoltz, Redd Kross, Dale Crover and Luke Schneider showcase both studio and live recordings from their archives. Third Man Books author Ben Myers reads from his novel The Gallows Pole, and Shadow Show walks viewers through the typical recording process for a demo. New episodes will be available in the coming weeks on Third Man’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.