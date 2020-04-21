 Third Man Records Relaunches At-Home Live Performance Series - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Willie Nelson Sings 'Hello Walls' With Sons Lukas, Micah on 'Colbert' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Third Man Records Relaunches At-Home Live Performance Series

J Mascis, Olivia Jean contribute at-home performances along with readings, music videos and more

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Last month, Third Man Records launched Third Man Public Access, broadcasting live performances by artists and bands at the label’s headquarters in Nashville.

The series was meant to be a salve to the increasingly dire coronavirus pandemic; as live events were getting canceled left and right, Third Man jumped at the chance to continue showcasing its artists and connecting them to fans.

Since March, though, our understanding of the COVID-19 crisis has changed. Due to the imperative need for social-distancing, those live performances with a full band at Third Man HQ are no longer possible. On Tuesday, Third Man announced that they had retooled Third Man Public Access and are relaunching an “at-home” edition, consisting of livestreamed at-home performances as well as other exclusive content, such as music videos, readings and more.

“We’re attempting to capture the lunacy and creativity of this incredibly unique time and present it through an early MTV meets late-night UHF psychedelic experience. Join us, while we laugh through the tears in the rain… Fuck Trump,” Third Man co-founder Ben Swank said.

In the latest episode, Olivia Jean and J Mascis perform songs from their respective homes, and other artists including Kelley Stoltz, Redd Kross, Dale Crover and Luke Schneider showcase both studio and live recordings from their archives. Third Man Books author Ben Myers reads from his novel The Gallows Pole, and Shadow Show walks viewers through the typical recording process for a demo. New episodes will be available in the coming weeks on Third Man’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, J Mascis, livestream, Third Man Records

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.