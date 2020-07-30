Third Man Records to Release Compilation of Rare Indian Violin Music

Third Man Records is set to release a compilation of rare and unheard Indian violin music spanning from 1933 to 1952.

How the River Ganges Flows, due out September 18th, “is a transcendent collection of Carnatic violin performances captured on 78 rpm disc between 1933 and 1952,” Third Man said of the release. “Most of these sublime recordings have not been heard since they were first etched in shellac decades ago. These melodies are ethereal and transporting: meditative. The rhythms undulate from despair to ecstasy, often within the same phrase.”

The recordings came from the collection of archivist Christopher King, who also provides notes for the compilation’s 14 remastered songs. How the River Ganges Flows, available to preorder now through Third Man, also features album artwork by legendary cartoonist R. Crumb.

How the River Ganges Flows Tracklist

1. “Raga Ahir Bhairi” – Paritosh Seal

2. “Raga Thodi” – Gajanan Madhav Karnad

3. “Nagumomu Ganale Pt 1 Raga Aberi” – Muthi and Mani

4. “Manamuletha Raga Hamir Kalyani” – Mysore Chowdiah

5. “Raga Darbari Kanada” – Paritosh Seal

6. “Raga Sur Malhar” – Paritosh Seal

7. “Ragamalika Ragam Thanam Pt 1” – Dwaram Venkatswamy Naidu

8. “Ragamilka Ragam Thanam Pt 2” – Dwaram Venkatswamy Naidu

9. “Raga Tilak Kamo” – Gajanan Madhav Karnad

10. “Nagumomu Ganale Pt 2 Raga Aberi” – Muthi and Mani

11. “Ikanainana Raga Manirang” – Mysore Chowdiah

12. “Raga Bageshree” – Paritosh Seal

13. “Thumri” – Paritosh Seal

14. “Raga Adana” – Paritosh Seal