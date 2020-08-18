Third Man Records Announces ‘Garage Sale’ Online Auction, Including White Stripes Gear

Jack White’s Third Man Records have announced a “garage sale” online auction this week, featuring guitars, amplifiers, stage equipment, personal items and other memorabilia from the label’s archives as well as White’s personal collection.

Some of the items on offer include stage monitor covers and pedalboards used on tour by the White Stripes, drumsets used in the “Hardest Button to Button” music video directed by Michel Gondry, guitars from Jack White’s personal collection and several bicycles gifted by Paul Frank. More miscellaneous offerings include clothing used in a variety of video shoots, several of “the world’s greatest” prop chandeliers, session labels, stage lights, “the world’s okayest green chair,” and many other curios, studio instruments and stage equipment. All items come directly from Third Man Records and carry a certificate of authenticity. The full selection can be viewed here.

The auction will take place via Online Nashville Auctions from Wednesday, August 26th at 10:00 a.m. EST to Sunday, August 30th at 10:00 p.m. EST. Visitors must register an account to bid and bids of $1,000 or above will be approved by an auction house. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit the John Peel Centre Covid-19 artists’ fund, Gideon’s Army and the Detroit Phoenix Center.