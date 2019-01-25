Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World Set Joint Summer Tour

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World will hit the road together for what the Nineties rock acts have dubbed the Summer Gods Tour.

“The most scintillating, inspiring collective moments of my life have been outdoors in the summer exploding with music,” Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins said in a statement. “Those sensations travel from when I was a little kid and rock music was brand new to our last Summer Gods tour, when everything is magically new again. I seek to create that exact blissed-out state of aliveness on tour this summer.”

Ra Ra Riot will serve as the supporting act on the Summer Gods trek, which kicks off June 14th in Los Angeles and circles the U.S. before concluding August 3rd in Irvine, California.

“We couldn’t be more excited to spend our 25th summer as a band touring the country of our birth to play music for our American fan,” Jimmy Eat World said in a statement. “Thanks to Third Eye Blind for inviting us to be a part of this amazing tour. We can’t wait to hang out with our fans as well as making some new friends!”

Tickets for the Summer Gods Tour go on sale February 1st. A portion of each sale is donated to offset the trek’s carbon dioxide footprint.

Third Eye Blind / Jimmy Eat World Tour

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 18 – Portland, OR @ Theater of The Clouds at Moda Center

June 19 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

June 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 22 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

June 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 28 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn

July 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

July 3 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

July 5 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

July 6 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

July 8 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 9 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

July 11 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

July 12 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 13 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Pavilion

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

July 16 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Pavilion

July 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

July 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

July 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre

July 24 – Nashville, IN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion

July 27 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 1 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

August 3 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre