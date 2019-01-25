Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World Set Joint Summer Tour

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World will hit the road together for what the Nineties rock acts have dubbed the Summer Gods Tour.
“The most scintillating, inspiring collective moments of my life have been outdoors in the summer exploding with music,” Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins said in a statement. “Those sensations travel from when I was a little kid and rock music was brand new to our last Summer Gods tour, when everything is magically new again. I seek to create that exact blissed-out state of aliveness on tour this summer.”
Ra Ra Riot will serve as the supporting act on the Summer Gods trek, which kicks off June 14th in Los Angeles and circles the U.S. before concluding August 3rd in Irvine, California.
“We couldn’t be more excited to spend our 25th summer as a band touring the country of our birth to play music for our American fan,” Jimmy Eat World said in a statement. “Thanks to Third Eye Blind for inviting us to be a part of this amazing tour. We can’t wait to hang out with our fans as well as making some new friends!”
Tickets for the Summer Gods Tour go on sale February 1st. A portion of each sale is donated to offset the trek’s carbon dioxide footprint.
Third Eye Blind / Jimmy Eat World Tour
June 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
June 18 – Portland, OR @ Theater of The Clouds at Moda Center
June 19 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
June 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 22 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion
June 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
June 28 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
June 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn
July 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
July 3 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
July 5 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
July 6 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
July 8 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 9 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
July 11 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
July 12 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 13 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Pavilion
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
July 16 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Pavilion
July 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
July 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
July 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre
July 24 – Nashville, IN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion
July 27 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 1 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater
August 3 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
