Third Eye Blind to Perform at the Roxy in L.A.

Lucky Brand, the original Los Angeles denim brand, celebrates its 30th anniversary and lifetime connection to music with Less Noise, More Music, an exclusive concert event on Thursday, January 23rd, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event takes place four days before the 2020 Grammy Awards and features a live performance by Third Eye Blind (known for their platinum rock hits “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How’s It Going to Be”) and special guests at the Roxy, the historic nightclub in Lucky Brand’s hometown of Los Angeles.

This past fall, Third Eye Blind released their seventh studio album, Screamer, teaming up with friends like Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells (who sings on the title track) and Billy Corgan, who is described as the album’s “musical consigliere.”

“We have always been so insular,” frontman Stephan Jenkins told Rolling Stone in 2019 before embarking on their fall tour, “and on Screamer we adopted an open-door policy — come in, be musical, and follow the song where it takes us.”

“I look at it as this thing that I take part in with the audience,” he added. “I think our audience is very young, and they take our music and they make it part of their playlists now. And they make it their present tense. And we really care about playing. It’s not the same every night. We’re not a jam band, but we soundcheck; soundchecks are band practice, and we move things and change them, so it’s evolving. We’re not a MacBook Pro band.”