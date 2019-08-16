Third Eye Blind Announce Fall Tour in Support of First Album in Four Years

Third Eye Blind just completed a successful summer run, bringing their platinum rock hits (“Semi-Charmed Life,” “How’s It Going to Be”) to outdoor spaces across the country alongside Jimmy Eat World. This tour felt different for the band members, because they originally thought they would have finished their first album in four years before embarking on the dates. “We didn’t think we could sustain a tour without new music,” said Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins at one recent tour stop. “And yet our people have just really shown up. It’s actually one of the bigger tours we’ve ever done. That kind of blows my mind. It definitely gives us confidence.”

That changes this fall, when the band finally release their seventh Screamer, out October 18th. They teamed up with friends like Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells (who sings on the title track) and Billy Corgan, who is described as the album’s “musical consigliere.” “We have always been so insular,” said Jenkins, “and on Screamer we adopted an open door policy – come in, be musical, and follow the song where it takes us.”

This fall, the band will be bringing those songs on the road. The group just announced a fall tour album, kicking off November 8th in New Hampshire. “It’s kind of a mystery to me,” Jenkins recently told Rolling Stone, describing the resurgence they’ve seen since 2015’s Dopamine. “I look at it as this thing that I take part in with the audience. I think our audience is very young, and they take our music and they make it part of their playlists now. And they make it their present tense. And we really care about playing. It’s not the same every night. We’re not a jam band, but we soundcheck; soundchecks are band practice, and we move things and change them, so it’s evolving. We’re not a MacBook pro band.”

Here are the band's tour dates.

10/6 and 10/13 ­­­– Austin City Limits Festival @ Austin, TX

11/8 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom @ Hampton Beach, NH

11/9 – Parx Casino – Xcite Center @ Bensalem, PA

11/11 – The National @ Richmond, VA

11/12 – Durham Performing Arts Center @ Durham, NC

11/14 – Jannus Live @ St. Petersburg, FL

11/15 – Capital City @ Tallahassee, FL

11/16 – Hard Rock Live @ Orlando, FL

11/17 – Seminole Casino Coconut Creek – The Pavilion @ Coconut Creek, FL

11/19 – Orpheum Theatre @ Memphis, TN

11/21 – 20 Monroe Live @ Grand Rapids, MI

11/22 – Coronado Performing Arts Center @ Rockford, IL

11/23 – Peoria Civic Center Theater @ Peoria, IL

11/24 – Myth Live Events Center @ St. Paul, MN

11/26 – Orpheum Theatre @ Omaha, NE

11/27 – The Criterion @ Oklahoma City, OK

11/29 – Pechanga Resort & Casino @ Temecula, CA

11/30 – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino @ Reno, NV