Third Eye Blind Documentary to Premiere at 2020 Tribeca Film Festival

A documentary short film about Third Eye Blind will premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, screening in New York City on April 17th. Titled Motorcycle Drive By, the film will focus on the band’s song by the same name.

Released on their 1997 self-titled debut — which included the hits “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How’s It Going to Be” — “Motorcycle Drive By” almost wasn’t included on the record due to label concerns.

Directed by David Wexler, the short film will trace the backstory of the song and highlight how it miraculously became a fan favorite, arguably one of their most popular songs. A performance by frontman Stephan Jenkins will follow the premiere.

“It never had anything,” Jenkins says of the song’s history in the film. “The only thing that has kept it alive and vibrant…is you guys.” When asked about the track’s meaning, he adds: “The object of your desire doesn’t love you back. That urge to live, that urge to connect, even when it’s unreciprocated, is redemptive.”

On March 11th, Third Eye Blind will embark on Screamer Tour Part 2, the second trek in support of their album Screamer, released last fall. Saves the Day will serve as their musical guest.

Documentaries on Brian Wilson, Ronnie Wood, the Go-Go’s, DMX, Big Freedia and others will also screen at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, held from April 15th through the 26th. Passes for the festival are available now, while single passes go on sale March 17th.