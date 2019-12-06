Third Eye Blind Set Screamer Tour Part 2 for Spring 2020

Third Eye Blind will continue to support their recent album Screamer into 2020 with a new slate of spring tour dates.

Following a trio of shows later this month to close out 2019, Third Eye Blind return to the road for a 15-date Screamer Tour Part 2 that begins March 11th in Seattle and ends March 30th in Washington, D.C.

Saves the Day will serve as special guest on the Screamer Tour Part 2. Check out Third Eye Blind’s site for ticket information. The band have also booked a so far standalone summer gig, July 24th in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Screamer arrived in October 2019, with Third Eye Blind embarking on a tour soon after. “It’s kind of a mystery to me,” frontman Stephan Jenkins told Rolling Stone at the time, describing the resurgence they’ve seen since 2015’s Dopamine. “I look at it as this thing that I take part in with the audience. I think our audience is very young, and they take our music and they make it part of their playlists now. And they make it their present tense. And we really care about playing. It’s not the same every night. We’re not a jam band, but we soundcheck; soundchecks are band practice, and we move things and change them, so it’s evolving. We’re not a MacBook pro band.”

Third Eye Blind Tour Dates

December 27 & 28 – Aspen, CO

December 31 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

March 11 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

March 12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

March 13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

March 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

March 16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

March 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

March 19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

March 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

March 21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

March 22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

March 23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

March 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

March 28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

March 30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

July 24 – Shakopee, MN @ Canterbury Park