Thin Lizzy Unearth 74 Unreleased Tracks for ‘Rock Legends’ Box Set

Thin Lizzy will pack 74 previous unreleased tracks into a new box set, Rock Legends, set to arrive October 23rd via UMC.

The six-CD/one-DVD collection, which is available to preorder, spans the band’s whole career and comprises a mix of demos, radio sessions, live recordings and rare single edits. The set is based around a collection of newly discovered tapes, and the tracklist was compiled by Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham and band expert Nick Sharp.

The first disc of the Rock Legends set will boast the single edits for an array of Thin Lizzy tracks, a handful of which had not previously been available on CD or streaming. Disc two will boast a mix of unreleased tracks from the band’s early days on Decca Records, including recordings from two RTE Radio Eireann sessions that took place in 1973 in and 1974.

Discs three through five comprise previously unreleased demos from Thin Lizzy’s days on Vertigo, where they’d release some of their most famous albums, including Jailbreak, Bad Reputation and Black Rose (Vertigo was later folded into Mercury Records, and these discs are classified under the latter label’s name). Disc six, meanwhile, boasts a smattering of unreleased live recordings from Thin Lizzy’s 1980 Chinatown tour.

The Rock Legends DVD will feature Thin Lizzy’s performance on Rod Stewart’s 1976 TV special, A Night on the Town. It will also include Linda Brusasco’s 60-minute documentary Bad Reputation, which first aired on BBC4 in September 2015 and, until now, had not been commercially available.

Along with all the music, the Rock Legends set will come with a hard-backed book featuring replicas of Thin Lizzy’s tour programs. Phil Lynott’s poetry books and four prints by Thin Lizzy cover artist Jim Fitzpatrick will also be included. Another book will contain quotes from the members of Thin Lizzy about their time in the band alongside testimonials from famous fans including Slash, Lemmy, Joe Elliott, James Hetfield, Henry Rollins, Billy Corgan, Craig Finn and John McEnroe.

Thin Lizzy Rock Legends Tracklist

Disc One – The Singles

“Whiskey in The Jar” – 7″ Edit

“Randolph’s Tango” – Radio Edit

“The Rocker” – 7″ Edit

“Little Darling” – 7″ Single

“Philomena” – 7″ Single

“Rosalie” – 7″ Mix

“Wild One” – 7″ Single

“The Boys Are Back in Town” – 7” Edit

“Jailbreak” – 7” Edit

“Don’t Believe a Word” – 7″ Single

“Dancing in the Moonlight” – 7″ Single

“Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song” – 7″ Single

“Waiting for an Alibi” – Extra Verse

“Do Anything You Want To” – 7″ Single

“Sarah” – 7″ Single

“Chinatown” – 7” DJ/Radio Edit

“Killer on the Loose” – 7″ Single

“Trouble Boys” – 7″ Single

“Hollywood (Down on Your Luck)” – 7” Edit*

“Cold Sweat” – 7″ Single

“Thunder and Lightning” – 7” Edit

“The Sun Goes Down” – 7” Remix

Disc Two – Decca Rarities

“The Farmer” – Debut 7″ single

“I Need You” – Debut 7″ single B-side

“Whiskey in the Jar” – Extended Version Rough Mix*

“Black Boys on the Corner” – Rough Mix*

“Little Girl in Bloom” – US Single Promo Edit*

“Gonna Creep Up on You” – Acetate*

“Baby’s Been Messin'” – Acetate*

1969 Rock + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

“Buffalo Gal + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

“Suicide + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

“Broken Dreams + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

“Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

“Dublin + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

“Ghetto Woman” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

“Things Ain’t Working Out Down at the Farm” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 “January 1974*

“Going Down” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

“Slow Blues” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

Disc Three – Mercury Rarities

“Rock and Roll with You” – Instrumental Demo*

“Banshee” – Demo*

“Dear Heart” – Demo*

“Nightlife” – Demo*

“Philomena” – Demo*

“Cadillac” – Instrumental Demo*

“For Those Who Love to Live” – Demo*

“Freedom Song” – Demo*

“Suicide” – Demo*

“Silver Dollar” – Demo*

“Jesse’s Song” – Instrumental Demo

“Kings Vengeance” – Demo*

“Jailbreak” – Demo*

“Cowboy Song” – Demo*

Disc Four – Mercury Rarities

“The Boys Are Back in Town” – Demo*

“Angel From the Coast” – Demo*

“Running Back” – Demo*

“Romeo and the Lonely Girl” – Demo*

“Warriors” – Demo*

“Emerald” – Demo*

“Fool’s Gold” – Demo*

“Weasel Rhapsody” – Demo*

“Borderline” – Demo*

“Johnny” – Demo*

“Sweet Marie” – Demo*

“Requiem for a Puffer (aka Rocky)” – Alternate Vocal, “Rocky He’s A Roller”*

“Killer Without a Cause” – Demo*

“Are You Ready” – Demo*

“Blackmail” – Demo*

“Hate” – Demo*

Disc Five – Mercury Rarities

“S & M” – Demo*

“Waiting for an Alibi” – Demo*

“Got to Give It Up” – Demo*

“Get Out of Here” – Demo*

“Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend” – Demo*

“Part One: Shenandoah”*

“Part Two: Will You Go Lassie Go”*

“Part Three: Danny Boy”*

“Part Four: The Mason’s Apron”*

“We Will Be Strong” – Demo*

“Sweetheart” – Demo*

“Sugar Blues” – Demo*

“Having a Good Time” – Demo*

“It’s Going Wrong” – Demo*

“I’m Gonna Leave This Town” – Demo*

“Kill” – Demo*

“In the Delta” – Demo*

“Don’t Let Him Slip Away” – Demo*

“The Sun Goes Down” – Demo*

Disc Six – Chinatown Tour 1980

“Are You Ready?” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/190) *

“Hey You” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/190)*

“Waiting for an Alibi” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/190) *

“Jailbreak” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/190)*

“Do Anything You Want to Do” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/190)*

“Don’t Believe A Word” – Tralee (04/12/1980) *

“Dear Miss Lonely Hearts” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/190)*

“Got to Give It Up” – Hammersmith Day 3 (05/30/190)*

“Still in Love with You” – Hammersmith Day 3 (05/30/190)*

“Chinatown” – Hammersmith Day 3 (05/30/190)*

“The Boys Are Back in Town” – Hammersmith Day 3 (05/30/190)*

“Suicide” -Hammersmith Day 3 (05/30/190)*

“Sha La La” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/190)*

“Rosalie” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/190)*

“Whiskey in the Jar” – Hammersmith Day 3 (05/30/190)*