They Might Be Giants Preview New Album With ‘I Can’t Remember the Dream’

They Might Be Giants have dropped “I Can’t Remember the Dream,” off their upcoming album Book.

The track opens with a guitar riff reminiscent of the Kingsmen’s “Louie Louie” as the duo struggle to recall a dream. The video depicts a figure in a costume doing laundry and washing the dishes, before drilling into a guitar and shattering a “Best Rock Video” award.

Book, out October 29th, contains 15 songs — which John Linnell described as “humorously germane to the catastrophe going on around us.” The album will be released alongside a literal 144-page book, designed by Paul Sahre with images by Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson.

“Paul took this crude device and showed what you could really do with it creatively, and combined with Brian’s photography it made up the secret sauce for the book,” John Flansburgh said in a statement.

The album will be released in various formats, including CD, vinyl, and tape, which you can preorder here.