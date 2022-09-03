Watch Them Crooked Vultures Reunite at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Them Crooked Vultures — the supergroup of Dave Grohl, Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones — reunited onstage for the first time in over 12 years Saturday as part of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The surprise reunion took place following a video tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer from Elton John; soon after, Grohl, Homme, Jones and guitarist Alain Johannes appeared onstage together to cover John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

After that performance, Homme reminded the audience, “Ladies and gentlemen, we are Them Crooked Vultures,” the one-off supergroup that released their lone self-titled studio album in 2009, and last performed together onstage in 2010. “For right now, I’ll just leave it at that.”

From Them Crooked Vultures, the supergroup busted out “Gunman” before concluding their three-song reunion set with Queens of the Stone Age’s “Long Slow Goodbye.”

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert has been full of one-night-only supergroups, as Liam Gallagher led the Foo Fighters through a pair of Oasis songs, Hawkins’ Chevy Metal and Coattail Riders combined forces along with Kesha and the Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich rocked out with the Foos and more.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, presented by Foo Fighters and the late drummer’s family, began 11:30 a.m. EST and be streamed live on Paramount+ and MTV’s YouTube channel; the livestream can also be viewed in the video above.

Additionally, a one-hour primetime special featuring highlights from the show will air on CBS later today at 10 p.m. EST, while the full show will be available to stream on-demand starting the week of Sept. 5.

A second Hawkins tribute concert, set for Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, will take place Sept. 27. Proceeds from both shows will benefit Music Support and MusiCares.