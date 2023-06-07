The xx’s Romy Announces Debut Solo LP ‘Mid Air,’ Shares New Single ‘Loveher’

Following a pair of new singles earlier this year, the xx’s Romy has announced her first solo album Mid Air.

Ahead of the much-anticipated debut LP’s arrival on Sept. 8, Romy has shared Mid Air’s opening track and third single “Loveher,” produced by rising artist Fred Again…

“‘Loveher’ is the first song I wrote that made me feel like I was ready to make a solo project, so it feels like a good place to start the album and to share now,” Romy said of the single in a lengthy statement announcing the upcoming album.

“‘Loveher’ is an attempt to distill some of the intimate, delicate moments of the early days of my relationship. Of shared moments of navigating visibility and celebrating pride in our own individual ways. It felt new but also very honest to sing the words I love her, just a true reflection of who I love.”

Earlier in the year, Romy unveiled Mid Air-bound singles “Enjoy Your Life” (produced by her bandmate Jamie xx, Fred Again…, and Stuart Price, and featuring Beverly Glenn-Copeland in sampled form) as well as “Strong.”

“Mid Air is a collection of songs celebrating love, navigating loss and exploring identity. It’s musically inspired by dance music, it is a love letter to the queer clubs I first went to when I was growing up and people I met there and the music I heard that has made me feel more alive and less alone,” Romy added. Trending He Spent a Decade Trying to Prove His Parents Killed His Teen Sister Trump Responds to Chris Christie Attacks With ... Fat Jokes ‘The Flash’ Is the Best DCEU Superhero Movie Yet, But Can’t Outrun Ezra Miller George Winston, the Quiet Giant of Solo Piano Music, Dead at 73

“The album title is inspired by the fleeting, weightless and euphoric moments I’ve had on a dance floor, connecting with people and processing emotions, before the beat drops and brings me back to reality.”

Romy is the third member of the trio to release a solo LP: Jamie xx put out his acclaimed In Colour back in 2015, while Oliver Sim dropped Hideous Bastard in 2022. The xx last released their I See You in 2017. Mid Air is available to preorder now ahead of its arrival in September.