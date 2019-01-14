The Who Announce U.S. Dates for ‘Moving On!’ Symphonic Tour

The Who have announced dates for their Moving On! tour, which will kick off May 7th at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and wrap up October 23rd at the Rogers Arena in Edmonton, Alberta. As Rolling Stone previously reported, a local orchestra will join the band every night of the tour for an evening of music from their entire career.

“Be aware, Who fans!” Roger Daltrey said in a statement. “Just because it’s The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

Pete Townshend and Daltrey will be backed by the same band they’ve used in recent years, which includes guitarist Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey. The set list is still being worked out, but the band has indicated they want to play a selection of songs from Tommy to honor its 50th anniversary along with tunes from Quadrophenia and other select hits from their large back catalog.

They aren’t billing it as a farewell tour, but Daltrey recently told Rolling Stone this could indeed be his last one. “I’m just being realistic about going through the 75th year of my life,” he said. “I have to be realistic that this is the age I am and voices start to go after a while. I don’t want to be not as good as I was two years ago.”

At some point in the new year, the Who plan on releasing their first album of new songs since 2006’s Endless Wire. Townshend has already finished demos and is waiting on Daltrey to record his vocal tracks.

The Who – Moving On! Tour

May 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 9 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

May 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortage Music Cente

May 21 – Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

May 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

May 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

May 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 1 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sept 6 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept 8 – Alpine Valley, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sept 10 -Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept 13 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Sept 15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Sept 22 -Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept 25 -Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept 27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept 29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Oct 19 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park, Home of the Seattle Mariners

Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Oct 23 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place