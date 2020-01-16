 The Who, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company Lead 2020 Jazz Fest Lineup - Rolling Stone
The Who, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company Tapped for 2020 New Orleans Jazz Fest

Lizzo, the Beach Boys, Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Brandi Carlile also set to play two-weekend festival

Angie Martoccio

jazzfest lineup

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company and more will perform at the 50th New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Richard Young/Shutterstock; Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Lionel Richie are set to perform at the 2020 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The 51st annual festival will take place over two weekends: April 23 through 26th and April 30th to May 3rd. The first weekend will kick off on Thursday, with the Beach Boys, Maggie Rogers and Nile Rogers & Chic performing. Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Lenny Kravitz and Preservation Hall Jazz Band are among the performers for Friday, April 24th.

The Who will headline the first weekend, performing on April 25th. Other performers include H.E.R., the Avett Brothers and Rickie Lee Jones. Foo Fighters will close out Weekend One, performing on Sunday, along with Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones and Erykah Badu.

Brittany Howard, the Black Crowes and Jimmy Cliff will start Weekend Two on April 30th, while Lionel Richie, Wu-Tang Clan featuring the Soul Rebels and Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes will perform on May 1st.

Dead & Company will headline on May 2nd with Lizzo and the Isley Brothers. The festival will wrap up with Stevie Nicks on a bill that includes Jenny Lewis, John Prine and the Lumineers.

The full lineup is available on the festival’s website. General tickets are on sale now, including 4-day weekend passes. Single day tickets will be available in-person starting January 21st.

