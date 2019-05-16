Watch the Who Perform ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ With Toy Instruments on ‘Fallon’

Days after performing to a densely packed Madison Square Garden, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious rendition of “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”

Joined by the Roots and Fallon himself, the group played the 1971 Who’s Next classic with classroom instruments. Daltrey sang while shaking a tambourine, Townshend strummed a toy guitar, Questlove hit the bongos and Kamal Gray played the xylophone. Fallon tapped a wood block on a Casio.

The group sang the chorus in unison, throwing up their instruments while screaming, “Pick up my guitar and play/Just like yesterday/Then I’ll get on my knees and pray/We don’t get fooled again!” In his signature style, Townshend smashed his guitar into bits at the end, while Daltrey proclaimed, “I’m leaving the band!”

The Who have just started their Moving On! tour, which kicked off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on May 7th. While they’ve been playing the hits, they’ve worked a surprise gem into to the set: “Imagine a Man” from 1975’s The Who by Numbers.

Though it’s not exactly a farewell tour, Daltrey has said it just might be the band’s last. “I’m just being realistic about going through the 75th year of my life,” the frontman told Rolling Stone in January. “I have to be realistic that this is the age I am and voices start to go after a while. I don’t want to be not as good as I was two years ago.”