Hear the Who’s ‘Jingles’ Digital EP From Upcoming ‘Sell Out’ Reissue

The Who have shared three rare “jingles” — the tongue-in-cheek ads the band placed between album tracks — from their massive The Who Sell Out reissue, out April 23rd.

The Sell Out Jingles digital EP features three early takes of “Heinz Baked Beans” — the finished product of which made the album’s tracklist — as well as the unreleased “John Mason Cars/Speakeasy/Rotosound Strings/Bag O’Nails” and “Premier Drums (Take 1 & 4),” featuring two minutes of Keith Moon banging around in celebration of his drum maker of choice.

The five-CD The Who Sell Out reissue features both the mono and stereo versions of the album, as well as their respective single mixes, B-sides, and all the bonus tracks culled from the LP’s previous reissues.

The third disc contains 28 unused and unreleased takes from the album sessions, including an unearthed take on the 1968 non-LP single “Magic Bus.” The fourth disc, dubbed “The Road to Tommy,” highlights the band’s recordings between The Who Sell Out and their 1969 smash Tommy, as well as the unreleased “Facts of Life (aka ‘Birds and Bees’, backing track).”

The fifth disc boasts 14 of Townshend’s original demos recorded before The Who Sell Out; the band previously shared Townshend’s version of “Pictures of Lily,” another non-LP single from 1967, along with his demo versions of “Kids! Do You Want Kids” and “Odorono.”