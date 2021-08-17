The Who Unearth ‘Getting in Tune’ Live Clip for ‘Who’s Next’ 50th Anniversary

The Who have launched a (somewhat belated) celebration of the 50th anniversary of their 1971 classic, Who’s Next, by sharing a new live video of “Getting in Tune” and promising more goodies to come over the next 10 days.

The “Getting in Tune” clip comes from the Who’s September 30th, 2000 show at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The performance features a fine vocal performance from Roger Daltrey, some deft bass work from John Entwistle, and a searing guitar solo from Pete Townshend.

And, as a little extra bonus, the video ends with Townshend performing an acoustic rendition of his solo track, “Sheraton Gibson.”

The actual 50th anniversary of Who’s Next was Saturday, August 14th, and the Who don’t seem to be making too much of a fuss about it. In the tweet sharing the “Getting in Tune” clip, the band added only that they’d be “Celebrating 50 years of Who’s Next until 27 August,” offering no other details of what might be in store.