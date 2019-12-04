The Who Announce First Cincinnati Concert Since 1979 Tragedy

The Who have extended their Moving On tour with the new slate of 2020 dates — including the band’s return to Cincinnati for the first time since December 3rd, 1979, when 11 people died during a stampede outside the Who’s show.

The Who announced their long-awaited live return to Cincinnati on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy, with Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend appearing on Cincinnati station WCPO’s documentary The Who: The Night That Changed Rock Tuesday to talk about the incident.

The Cincinnati-area concert will take place April 23rd at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena, just seven miles south from the 1979 concert site Riverfront Coliseum.

“Now we can have a conversation about it when we go back,” Townshend told the Associated Press of the Who’s return to Cincinnati. “We will meet people and we’ll be there. We’ll be there. That’s what’s important. I’m so glad that we’ve got this opportunity to go back.”

The Who will also donate a portion of proceeds from the concert to the P.E.M. Memorial, the organization founded to provide college scholarships for students at Finneytown High School, where some of the 1979 victims were students.

In addition to the Cincinnati gig, the Who also added a Florida show, rescheduled three previously postponed gigs and lined up a six-date Las Vegas residency. The band recently released their new album Who, the Who’s first album in 13 years.

The Who Tour Dates

April 21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 23 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena Northern Kentucky University

April 27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Rescheduled)

April 30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Rescheduled)

May 2 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (Rescheduled)

May 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace