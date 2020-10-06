The Who Drop ‘Beads on One String’ Remix From Upcoming ‘Who’ Deluxe Edition

The Who have dropped a new remix of “Beads on One String” from the upcoming deluxe edition of their 2019 album, Who, out October 30th.

Guitarist Pete Townshend crafted the remix — which was released under his Yaggerdang moniker — with the help of co-producer Myles Clarke. The remix was designed to hark back to Townshend’s original demo, using an old synth track crafted by co-writer Josh Hunsacker, swapping out the live drums for computer drums, and using an earlier vocal take from Roger Daltrey, which Townshend called “more heartfelt” in a statement. Townshend also played bass on the remix, subbing in for Pino Palladino, who played on the album (“I’ve got some nerve,” Townshend quipped about replacing the legendary bassist).

“This is a gentler version of this song, less demanding perhaps, less bullying about our need to cut each other space, each on our own path,” Townshend said in a statement. “Why does it need to be more gentle than the album version? Because it must stand alone in a period when each of us is tempted to blame someone else for our troubles, maybe even God whoever we take her/him/both to be. I’m hoping it sounds less rock and more modern indie-pop to new listeners.”

Along with the “Beads on One String” remix, the deluxe edition of Who will boast a second disc featuring a live show the Who performed on Valentine’s Day, pre-pandemic, at a small club in Kingston, outside of London. The show happened to take place 50 years to the day since the Who performed the concert that became their famed Live at Leeds album.

Along with the two-CD Who deluxe edition, the Who will reissue the album as a special box set consisting of multiple seven-inch vinyl singles. The box set will also include Live at Kingston on CD.