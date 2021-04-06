The White Stripes’ ‘White Blood Cells’ Gets 20th-Anniversary Reissue

Third Man Records has announced Vault Package #48: White Blood Cells XX, a 20th-anniversary edition of the White Stripes‘ signature 2001 album White Blood Cells.

The reissue package promises a red vinyl LP containing 13 previously unreleased tracks, featuring demo versions of “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” and “Offend in Every Way,” a full-band studio take of “That’s Where It’s At” (an early version of “I Think I Smell a Rat”), early mixes of “The Union Forever” and “I Can’t Wait,” alternate takes of “Fell in Love With a Girl” and “This Protector,” and acoustic versions of songs that wouldn’t make the final cut, including “Oooh-Ahh” and “Feel Like I’m Three Feet Tall.”

White Blood Cells XX also includes a separate white LP containing a previously unreleased live recording from Headliner’s in Louisville, Kentucky, (recorded on September 6th, 2001), an hour-long DVD containing behind-the-scenes footage of the White Blood Cells recording process, and a full-color booklet containing rare posters and flyers, unseen photos and more, all housed in a custom slipcase cover. Subscriptions for White Blood Cells XX are available now through April 30th at www.thirdmanrecords.com.

Last year, the White Stripes released their first Greatest Hits compilation alongside videos of several from-the-vault performances, including the band’s musical guest stint on the October 19th, 2002 episode of Saturday Night Live.